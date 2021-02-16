Motco Sells 1,175 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Motco lowered its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,985,000 after buying an additional 315,774 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 300,272 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,716,000 after acquiring an additional 160,935 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $124.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,521. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.76. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

