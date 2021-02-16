Motco Sells 3,971 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Motco trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 237.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 764,076 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.6% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,467,000 after purchasing an additional 580,158 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after purchasing an additional 508,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5,779.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,619 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,862. The company has a market capitalization of $224.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

