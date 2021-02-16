Motco Sells 902 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Motco reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $212.27. 37,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $142.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.37. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

