Motco Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Motco reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.0% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Motco’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.08. 51,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,080,152. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.69 and a 200-day moving average of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

