Motion Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU)’s share price rose 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 1,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 21,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,657,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

