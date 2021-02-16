Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to announce $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.67. Motorola Solutions posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $8.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.57.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,402 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 252.6% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 94.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,623 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $149,046,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after acquiring an additional 531,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,633. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.