MovieBloc 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.00 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 28% against the US dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $12.71 million and approximately $11.00 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00062122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.31 or 0.00833550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00045849 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,445.74 or 0.04944405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00015873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MBL is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,725,675,445 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

MovieBloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.