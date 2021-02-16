Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Trading 12.6% Higher

Shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.69. 401,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 499,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.

Get Moxian alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moxian stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Moxian at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Moxian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moxian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.