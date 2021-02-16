MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.99

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $40.37, with a volume of 56323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

