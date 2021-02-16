Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

MPLX opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $25.29.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,909. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $172,500 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 28.4% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 66,870,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806,703 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,852 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,628 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 392.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 890,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 710,000 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,060,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 625,600 shares during the period. 29.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

