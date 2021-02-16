Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Upgraded to Buy by Truist Financial

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 23,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,890. Mplx has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,909. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $172,500.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Mplx by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Mplx by 2,408.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 29.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.