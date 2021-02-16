Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on COOP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

