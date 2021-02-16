Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.33

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 9014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.
COOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.
The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:COOP)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.