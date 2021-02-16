Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.33

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 9014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

COOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

