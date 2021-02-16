MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $172.22

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $172.22 and last traded at $172.22, with a volume of 1668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSA. Sidoti began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $4,685,802.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,270,884.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,515.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,988,000 after purchasing an additional 59,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,934,000 after purchasing an additional 112,088 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,595,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,741,000 after purchasing an additional 67,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 18.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,361,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,707,000 after purchasing an additional 216,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 0.4% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,073,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.