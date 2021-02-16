MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock Holdings Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 163,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $311,039.40. Insiders sold a total of 21,266 shares of company stock worth $1,787,723 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $87.84.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Raymond James raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

