MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Sells $1,314,646.36 in Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $1,314,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MSM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.57. 3,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $87.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

