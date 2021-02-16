MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.00

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.00 and traded as high as $52.96. MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) shares last traded at $52.61, with a volume of 35,979 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTY. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.33.

Get MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$52.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.