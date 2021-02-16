Multiplier (MXX) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded 223.5% higher against the dollar. Multiplier has a market cap of $44.60 million and $447,045.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00060836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.65 or 0.00263523 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00082921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00074178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00086358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.39 or 0.00412515 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00187080 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 411,997,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,401,731 tokens. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Multiplier can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

