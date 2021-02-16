Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 569 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX opened at $256.32 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.