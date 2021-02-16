Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading Down 8.3%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares traded down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.77. 1,328,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,102,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

Get Muscle Maker alerts:

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Muscle Maker stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Muscle Maker as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 10 company-owned and 28 franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. Muscle Maker, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Muscle Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muscle Maker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.