Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading Down 8.3%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares traded down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.77. 1,328,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,102,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.
Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.
About Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 10 company-owned and 28 franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. Muscle Maker, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas.
