Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Trading Down 6.8%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares fell 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.10. 3,152,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,534,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

MBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mustang Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $267.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,160 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 488.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 858,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 712,834 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 206,094 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mustang Bio by 336.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 161,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 253,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 136,494 shares in the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

