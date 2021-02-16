MVL Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.17 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. MVL has a total market cap of $41.56 million and $5.17 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MVL has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One MVL coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00064005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.97 or 0.00864468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048928 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.62 or 0.05028417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024376 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00016630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00032591 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,466,772,887 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

MVL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

