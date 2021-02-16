Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Trading 24.4% Higher

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)’s stock price traded up 24.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.14. 1,239,257 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 441% from the average session volume of 228,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.
The firm has a market cap of $83.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68.
About Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)
Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.
