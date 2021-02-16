Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Trading 24.4% Higher

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)’s stock price traded up 24.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.14. 1,239,257 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 441% from the average session volume of 228,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Get Myomo alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $83.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Myomo stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.24% of Myomo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.