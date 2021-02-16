Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Short Interest Update

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 14th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS MYRX opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Myrexis has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About Myrexis

Myrexis, Inc focuses on identifying, evaluating, and making financial investments in life sciences assets. The company was formerly known as Myriad Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Myrexis, Inc in July 2010. Myrexis, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

