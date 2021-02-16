Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Short Interest Update

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 14th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS MYRX opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Myrexis has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
About Myrexis
See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Myrexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myrexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.