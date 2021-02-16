Mysterium Market Cap Tops $5.44 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and $40,590.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $432.54 or 0.00887929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00048411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.61 or 0.05032668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024658 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00016622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00032616 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

MYST is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

