MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. operates as a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through its sites and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

