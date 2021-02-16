MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Now Covered by Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

MYTE opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. operates as a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through its sites and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

