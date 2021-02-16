MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MYTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE MYTE traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,888. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. operates as a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through its sites and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

