MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s previous close.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $36.25.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. operates as a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through its sites and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.