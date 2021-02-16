MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s previous close.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $36.25.
About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
