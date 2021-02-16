MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NYSE:MYTE opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. operates as a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through its sites and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

