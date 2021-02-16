MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $32.94. 631,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 660,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. operates as a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through its sites and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

