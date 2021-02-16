MyWish (WISH) Trading Down 47.3% Over Last Week

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. MyWish has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $20,707.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded 47.3% lower against the US dollar. One MyWish token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00064539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $430.95 or 0.00888851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00048597 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,441.22 or 0.05035075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00024723 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00016482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00032452 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MyWish

