Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.00

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

