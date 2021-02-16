Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Reaches $0.0352 on Top Exchanges

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $37,753.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00063560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.52 or 0.00259570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00080989 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00070291 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00083697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.93 or 0.00423995 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.30 or 0.00184397 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars.

