Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Down 10.4%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.29. 83,197,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 345,502,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,035 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

