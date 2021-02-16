Name Changing Token (NCT) Price Up 136% This Week

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and $1.31 million worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 136% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00063828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.91 or 0.00894675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00048985 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.62 or 0.05059917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024606 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00016826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00032822 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 36,152,551 coins and its circulating supply is 35,951,768 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “PolySwarm is an Ethereum-based threat intelligence (antivirus) marketplace. PolySwarm provides a real-time threat detection ecosystem involving enterprises, consumers, vendors and geographically diverse security experts. NCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the PolySwarm ecosystem- “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

