Namecoin Price Tops $1.61 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. Namecoin has a market cap of $23.69 million and $142,516.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Namecoin has traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,800.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $702.99 or 0.01411625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.79 or 0.00475484 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00036665 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000839 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005136 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.