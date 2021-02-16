Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $15.60

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.60, but opened at $13.68. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 1,676,804 shares.

The company has a market cap of $59.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 300.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 419,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 314,964 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

