Nano (NANO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $112.27 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.49 or 0.00013251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $864.38 million and approximately $112.27 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,953.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,767.27 or 0.03610073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.94 or 0.00426816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $704.63 or 0.01439369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.03 or 0.00480105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.24 or 0.00447848 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00314389 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00028898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

