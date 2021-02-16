Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s stock price was down 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.60 and last traded at $60.50. Approximately 3,061,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,777,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on NNOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 171,252 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $2,505,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $8,342,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 6.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

