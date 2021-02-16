NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Trading Up 8.9%

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 500,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 476,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NanoViricides during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter worth about $182,000. 7.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

