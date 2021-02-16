Nasdacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $344,743.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $123,269.33 and $344,743.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 209.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,671,894 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.