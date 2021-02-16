Nash Exchange (NEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.17 Million

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Nash Exchange coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nash Exchange has a total market cap of $28.17 million and $196,140.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nash Exchange has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nash Exchange Coin Profile

Nash Exchange was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nash Exchange’s official website is nash.io . Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Exchange Coin Trading

Nash Exchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nash Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

