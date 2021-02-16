National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.51

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.51 and last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 2030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

NESR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 739.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

