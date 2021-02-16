National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.20

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPGF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

