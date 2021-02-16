National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of National Health Investors worth $28,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

