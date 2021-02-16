National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

National HealthCare has increased its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NHC stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.82. 27,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $55.88 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.21 million, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.19.

Separately, TheStreet raised National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

