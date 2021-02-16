National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Director Joann M. Martin Sells 5,000 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Director Joann M. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00.

Shares of NRC stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.28. 34,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.21. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National Research by 524.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Research by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Research by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in National Research during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in National Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

