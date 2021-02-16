National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report $166.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.70 million and the highest is $169.34 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $174.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $678.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $648.70 million to $695.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $705.65 million, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $725.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,635,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,626. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 222.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,009,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594,264 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $82,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,924 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,096,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $9,231,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNN stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $58.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

