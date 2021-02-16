Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) were up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 109,496 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 31,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.43 million, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Health Trends stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.00% of Natural Health Trends worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

